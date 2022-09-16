CUET-UG 2022 Results: 20,000 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, Universities To Prepare Own Merit Lists

The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) in which almost 20,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects.

English has the maximum number of candidates (8,236) with 100 percentile score, followed by political science (2,065), business studies (1,669), biology (1,324) and economics (1,188).

"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

NTA officials on Thursday announced that the results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG would take more time and were likely to be announced by 2 am Friday.

Earlier during the day, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said the results will be declared by 10 pm on Thursday.

"It is a huge database given the large number of papers and subject combinations. The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects. The results should be up by around 2 am," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said late Thursday night.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues during the exam.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage".

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh applicants.

(With PTI Inputs)