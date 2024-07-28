National

CUET-2024: NTA Releases Result, Check Scores On Official Websites Inside

CUET-2024: The examination was held between May 15 and 29 and on July 19.

CUET-2024 result
CUET-2024 result | Photo: Ministry of Education


The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET (UG)) 2024 result on Sunday. The examination was held between May 15 and 29 and on July 19.

Candidates can now check their scorecards by visiting the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Earlier, the final answer key of CUET-UG 2024 was released on July 24.

The candidates can check their result after logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Over 13 lakh candidates took CUET- UG 2024 examination this year.

After the announcement of the result, participating universities and colleges will compile their merit list. The CUET scores will be used for admission to undergraduate programs in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities nationwide.

Also, each university will organize its counselling sessions based on the CUET UG 2024 scorecards provided by NTA.

The CUET UG was administered in a hybrid format (CBT and Pen & Paper). The examination was held across 379 cities, including 26 international locations.

Also, the provisional answer key was released on July 6, leading to some objections from students. Later, to address these issues of students, a retest was conducted for around 1,000 students on July 19, and the revised provisional answer key was issued on July 22.

The results of the CUET were initially scheduled for release on June 30, but the NTA postponed them due to allegations of paper leaks related to NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET.

