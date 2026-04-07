Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi
As the LPG crisis deepens, Delhi is witnessing a growing exodus of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, forced to return to their hometowns. With no means to afford accommodation or food, many say they have reached a dead end. Gas cylinders, priced at up to ₹400 per kg, are far beyond their reach. Workers have also raised concerns over the lack of government response, questioning whether any emergency reserves exist for situations like this. “The government should have had some emergency stock ready. This is what they're supposed to do as leaders. This reminds me of COVID-19,” said Sarvesh, sitting on the platform at Anand Vihar Railway Station as he waited for his train home.
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