The arrests targeted at least four CPI(ML) Liberation candidates in constituencies including Bhojpur, Siwan, and Arwal, where the party is challenging NDA strongholds. Bhattacharya, speaking at a rally in Patna, alleged that the charges—ranging from "public disturbance" to "unlawful assembly"—were fabricated to prevent candidates from filing nominations for the November 6 elections. "The NDA is rattled by our growing support among farmers and youth," he stated, noting the party's plan to contest 20 seats as part of the Grand Alliance's seat-sharing deal.