CPI (ML) Liberation Condemns Arrest of Party Candidates For Bihar Election

  • At least five CPI(ML) Liberation candidates detained in Siwan, Jehanabad, and Ara on flimsy charges, disrupting nominations for

  • Party chief Dipankar Bhattacharya accuses government of vendetta to weaken opposition in 18 contested seats, amid seat-sharing tensions in Mahagathbandhan.

  • Demands EC probe and immediate freeing of detainees; warns of mass agitation, framing arrests as echo of BPSC scandal suppressions to fuel anti-NDA sentiment.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML) Liberation) on Wednesday issued a scathing condemnation of the arrests of several party candidates contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, branding the move as a blatant attempt by the NDA government to derail opposition efforts. General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya accused the Bihar police of executing politically motivated detentions to disrupt the Mahagathbandhan's campaign, with nominations for the first phase of polling due in just days.

The arrests targeted at least four CPI(ML) Liberation candidates in constituencies including Bhojpur, Siwan, and Arwal, where the party is challenging NDA strongholds. Bhattacharya, speaking at a rally in Patna, alleged that the charges—ranging from "public disturbance" to "unlawful assembly"—were fabricated to prevent candidates from filing nominations for the November 6 elections. "The NDA is rattled by our growing support among farmers and youth," he stated, noting the party's plan to contest 20 seats as part of the Grand Alliance's seat-sharing deal.

CPI(ML) Liberation, which secured 12 seats in 2020, has been vocal against NDA policies, including the recent voter roll revisions that removed millions of names, allegedly targeting marginalized communities.The party links the arrests to broader suppression tactics, drawing parallels to crackdowns during recent BPSC exam protests.

Bhattacharya called for immediate release of the detained candidates and urged the Election Commission to probe what he termed "state-sponsored electoral sabotage." He warned of statewide agitation if the arrests continue, rallying supporters to resist "NDA's authoritarian playbook." The controversy heightens concerns over electoral fairness in Bihar, where the NDA faces a united opposition pushing for economic and social justice reforms.

×

