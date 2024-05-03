CPI General Secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan Passes Away At 69 After Battle With Cancer

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan passed away on Friday at the age of 69 after a battle with advanced-stage cancer.
CPI, in a post on X, condoled Anjaan's demise and said "Atul was battling disease for months but his spirit remained indomitable. He will be remembered as a great orator, debater and a communist till his last breath. Our tributes."
Atul Kumar Anjaan, who had a prominent role in the notable Police-PAC uprising in Uttar Pradesh, was elected National College Students' Union president at 20.
Anjaan spent four years and nine months in prison during his political journey.
Reacting to Anjaan's deminse, RLD party leader Jayant Singh said in a post on X, “I am shocked by the demise of Shri Atul Kumar Anjan ji. He was a brave and dedicated public servant. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him."
Atul Kumar Anjaan was known for advocating student issues and went on to win the Lucknow University Student Union presidency four times in a row, according to reports.
Atul Kumar Anjaan's father Dr AP Singh, was a seasoned freedom fighter who participated in the activities of HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association), for which he was jailed under British rule.