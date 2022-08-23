Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 8,586  Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Stands At 96,506

According to Union Health Minstry's data, a decline of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:00 am

India logged 8,586 new coronavirus infections taking total tally of cases to 4,43,57,546 while the active cases have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,416 with 48 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The  active cases comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

 A decline of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 15,754 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Stands At 1,01,830

Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 12,608 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Stands At 1,01,343

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 9,062 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 1,05,058

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,33,624, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 210.31 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Update Covid-19 India Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid Positivity Rate Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha