Covid-19 Update: India Logs 2,468 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload In Country Declines To 33,318

India recorded 2,468 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,46,01,934, while the active cases declined to 33,318, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,733 with 17 more fatalities, which included nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,39,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.