COVID: 19 More Deaths In Punjab, 583 Cases

The toll reached 17,554, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,771.

COVID: 19 More Deaths In Punjab, 583 Cases
Punjab records fresh COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 6:43 pm

Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday while 583 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,367, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

The toll reached 17,554, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,771. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 89, followed by 69 in Ludhiana and 54 in Jalandhar.

A total of 381 patients are on oxygen support while 34 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin. The recovery count rose to 7,31,042 as 1,401 more people recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 95 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 91,114. With two deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,146. The number of active cases in the city was 816 while the number of recoveries was 89,152.

With PTI Inputs

