Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Covid-19: Maharashtra Records 2,186 New cases, Three Deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus-positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the health department said. 

Maharashtra Records 2,186 New cases, Three Deaths (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 6:53 pm

With this, the caseload in the state rose to 80,19,391 and the death toll to 1,48,026. 

With this, the caseload in the state rose to 80,19,391 and the death toll to 1,48,026. 

On Saturday, the state had reported 2,382 cases and eight fatalities.

There are now 15,525 active cases of infection in the state.

Eighteen patients were found infected with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, 17 others with the BA.2.75 variant, and one with BA.4 variant as per the latest report from the B J Medical College in Pune, it said. 

All these patients are from Pune and the samples of these patients had been taken betweenJune 25 and 4 July. These samples were tested at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) labs in Pune and Mumbai.

With this, the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients rose to 132 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 57.

This raised the count of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variant cases from Pune to 84, from Mumbai to 32 and four each from Nagpur, Palghar, and Thane, and three from Raigad district, it said.

Of the total number of cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant, 37 were found in Pune district, 14 in Nagpur, four in Akola and 1 each in Thane and Yavatmal districts.

Of the total 15,525 active cases in the state, the highest number of 5,545 cases are in Pune, followed by 2,300 and 1,270 cases in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.

A total of 78,55,840 patients have recuperated from the infection so far, of whom 2,179 recovered in the last 24 hours, the department said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.96 percent and the fatality rate is 1.84 percent. 

As per the report, out of 2,186 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 777 are from the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai (549), Nagpur (358), Nashik (180), Aurangabad (96), Akola (80), Kolhapur (75), and Latur circle (71), the department said. 

Of the three deaths reported in Maharashtra, two were from Mumbai city and one from the Chandrapur district.

As 37,268 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count in Maharashtra rose to 8,26,36,788. Its positivity rate is at 5.86 percent.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,19,391, new cases 2,186; death toll 1,48,026, recoveries 78,55,840, active cases 15,525, total tests 8,26,36,788.

(Inputs from PTI)

