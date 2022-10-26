Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Logs 11 New Cases; Active Count 93

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,705 on Wednesday with the detection of 11 fresh cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775 as no casualty was reported during the past 24 hours, the official said.

The case positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 10,43,837, leaving the state with 93 active cases, the official said.

As 859 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 3,01,26,101.

A government release said 13,34,93,639 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 813 on Wednesday.

-With PTI Input