Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs 11,499 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 255 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19: India Logs 11,499 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 255 Fatalities
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 10:49 am

With 11,499 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With this, the country recorded its daily Covid-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

Related stories

Pandemic Continues To Weaken; Mumbai Sees 128 COVID-19 Cases, No Death, 200 Recoveries

628 New COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka, 15 Deaths

The  active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at  1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,22,70,482, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive exceeded 177.13 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

The 255 new fatalities include 177 from Kerala and 15 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,13,481 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,687 from Maharashtra, 64,980 from Kerala, 39,900 from Karnataka, 38,000 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,117  from Delhi, 23,447 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,169 from  West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 Vaccination Union Health Ministry Coronavirus Vaccination Covid Positivity Rate Active Covid Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

Women SHGs: Accelerate Progress on SDGs

IAF Refrains From Sending Aircraft To Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

NEWSFLASH: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Asks Indians Not To Cross Border Posts

 Air India Plane Leaves Mumbai For Bucharest To Evacuate Stranded Indians From Ukraine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs