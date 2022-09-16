Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
COVID-19: Delhi Records 123 Fresh Cases, Zero Death

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 10:45 pm

Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 10,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,268, while the death toll stands at 26,497, it said.

Delhi logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday. The city recorded 142 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality. 

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 552. A total of 382 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 66 are occupied.

There are 68 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

-With PTI Input

