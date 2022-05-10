Covid-19:Delhi Logs 1,118 New Cases, One More Death

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally rose to 18,96,171, while the death toll rose to 26,183, according to the latest health bulletin.

The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths -- the single-day fatality count highest in over two months -- while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per cent.

The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

Delhi had logged 1,422 Covid cases and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 percent.

The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 percent and two deaths on Saturday.

It had on Friday logged 1,656 Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate had stood at 5.39 percent.