Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
COVID-19: 145 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Covid-19 vaccination (photo for representational purposes only)

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 5:12 pm

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths taking the fresh infections and fatalities to 39,44,186 and 40,026 respectively, the state health department said. In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 392 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,02,028 while the state's active cases tally stood at 2,092.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 97 viral infections and two COVID deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases, including 17 in Mysuru, eight in Chitradurga and four each in Dharwad and Kalaburagi. There were zero deaths in 30 districts, including zero infections and zero fatalities in 15 districts.

The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 0.35 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.38 per cent. As many as 41,097 tests were conducted, including 26,882 RT-PCR tests, taking the total tests so far to 6.51 crore.

There were 70,321 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.22 crore, the department said.

With PTI Inputs

