Couple Arrested With Nearly 800 Grams Of Heroin In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

The accused were identified as Rajesh Rana (44) and his wife Neelam Rana (43), residents of Tilak Nagar, police said.

A couple was arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin, for allegedly selling it here, police said on Friday. 

The accused were identified as Rajesh Rana (44) and his wife Neelam Rana (43), residents of Tilak Nagar, they said. 

The police was searching for Neelam, a proclaimed offender, an official said.

"On Wednesday, tip-off was received about the presence of Neelam in the Tilak Nagar area. A raid was conducted and Neelam and her husband were nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

"Rana has been found previously involved in 23 criminal cases while his wife had involvement in eight cases," the DCP said. 

The police recovered 798.30 grams of heroin worth over Rs 20 lakh from the possession of the accused, he said. 

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Tilak Nagar police station, the DCP added.

