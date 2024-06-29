National

‘Couldn’t Open Account’: AAP’s Jibe At Congress Over Delhi Waterlogging Criticism

Delhi health minister and AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj lambasted Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over his comments on his party’s response to the waterlogging issue in the national capital.

PTI
Delhi health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The waterlogging in Delhi areas due to the incessant rainfall has resulted into a political tumult between AAP and Congress with both parties hitting at each other. Delhi health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj lambasted Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over his comments on his party’s response to the waterlogging issue in the national capital.
Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque | - Representational Image
Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque

BY PTI

He said the opposition parties must stay united in its fight for the Constitution instead of involving itself in unnecessary arguments.

“Opposition parties in the nation are fighting to save the constitution...Division among the opposition parties is not good. The local leadership in different states have the right to express their views,” Bhardwaj was quoted by ANI as saying.

Man Killed In Burari Area | - Representational Image
Delhi: Man Killed In Burari Area, Accused Held

BY PTI

Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, slammed the Delhi government by saying that it had warned the government about the monsoon.

Yadav as per PTI said, “There is no area in Delhi where waterlogging did not take place today, be it railway stations, airports, parks or residential areas. For the first time, Delhi came to a standstill. We have regularly been warning the government about monsoons by writing letters but in times of crisis, the Delhi government runs away as seen today.”

In his reaction, the Delhi Health Minister Bhardwaj pointed out that Congress couldn't open their account in the past two Delhi assembly elections.

He said, "Devender Yadav is himself losing elections. On the national level, we all are a part of alliance and we don't want to engage in unnecessary arguments at the local level"

Earlier, the Congress posted a video reportedly from Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk asking the Delhi government and the municipal corporation “when will they wake up?”

Delhi rains: On Friday the parts of the national capital were waterlogged due to the monsoon rains. Three labourers were trapped when an under construction wall in Vasant Vihar collapsed whose bodies were recovered from the rubble on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Couldn’t Open Account’: AAP’s Jibe At Congress Over Delhi Waterlogging Criticism
  2. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  3. Indians Likely To Spend Additional Rs 47,500 Crore After Recent Tariff Hikes By Telecom Giants: Report
  4. Gurugram: Man Shot Dead By Bikers Dressed As Delivery Agents In Ullahwas Village
  5. West Bengal Guv Files Defamation Case Against CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leaders For Spreading Rumours
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala To Aspiring Actors: Don't Go For Fluff In Film Industry
  2. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev Invite PM Narendra Modi To Their Wedding Reception; See Pics
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'
  4. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  5. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
Sports News
  1. Trailblazing Puja Tomar Believes UFC 'Can Match' Cricket Fan Following In Coming Years
  2. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Rain Halt Match? Check Barbados Weather News
  3. Germany Vs Denmark Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch GER Vs DEN Match
  4. Superbet Classic 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Settles For Draw Against D Gukesh In Round 3
  5. Italy Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs SUI Round Of 16 Match
World News
  1. Iran To Hold Runoff Presidential Election As Neither Reformist Pezeshkian Nor Hard-Liner Jalili Secure Outright Win
  2. COVID-19 Cases Rise 27% In Ohio, Experts Say No Need To Panic
  3. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  4. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  5. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'