‘Couldn’t Open Account’: AAP’s Jibe At Congress Over Delhi Waterlogging Criticism

The waterlogging in Delhi areas due to the incessant rainfall has resulted into a political tumult between AAP and Congress with both parties hitting at each other. Delhi health minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj lambasted Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over his comments on his party’s response to the waterlogging issue in the national capital.
He said the opposition parties must stay united in its fight for the Constitution instead of involving itself in unnecessary arguments.
“Opposition parties in the nation are fighting to save the constitution...Division among the opposition parties is not good. The local leadership in different states have the right to express their views,” Bhardwaj was quoted by ANI as saying.
Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, slammed the Delhi government by saying that it had warned the government about the monsoon.
Yadav as per PTI said, “There is no area in Delhi where waterlogging did not take place today, be it railway stations, airports, parks or residential areas. For the first time, Delhi came to a standstill. We have regularly been warning the government about monsoons by writing letters but in times of crisis, the Delhi government runs away as seen today.”
In his reaction, the Delhi Health Minister Bhardwaj pointed out that Congress couldn't open their account in the past two Delhi assembly elections.
He said, "Devender Yadav is himself losing elections. On the national level, we all are a part of alliance and we don't want to engage in unnecessary arguments at the local level"
Earlier, the Congress posted a video reportedly from Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk asking the Delhi government and the municipal corporation “when will they wake up?”
Delhi rains: On Friday the parts of the national capital were waterlogged due to the monsoon rains. Three labourers were trapped when an under construction wall in Vasant Vihar collapsed whose bodies were recovered from the rubble on Saturday.