Construction Of Hisar Airport Runway Almost Complete: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the construction of the runway at the Hisar international airport is almost complete and a large aircraft will soon land there as part of trials.

He also said along with speedy construction of the airport, the government is working on a special plan to make Hisar the biggest manufacturing cluster of Haryana. With the construction of the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, new avenues for development will emerge, and both the city's residents and the state will benefit enormously from it, Chautala said.

In a statement issued here, he said the runway work of the airport will be completed by March next year. He said on December 12, a trial run of a big aircraft will done on the runway. Chautala said he is frequently reviewing the work to ensure that all works are completed in the stipulated time frame.

The Centre and the Haryana government are jointly planning to set up an integrated manufacturing cluster on 3,000 hectares in Hisar and an important meeting will be held soon in this regard, he said. Chautala said an important agreement will be signed between the Centre and the state in this meeting.

