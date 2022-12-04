Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Construction Of Hisar Airport Runway Almost Complete: Chautala

Home National

Construction Of Hisar Airport Runway Almost Complete: Chautala

With the construction of the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, new avenues for development will emerge, and both the city's residents and the state will benefit enormously from it, Chautala said. 

The survey evaluates consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors
Construction of the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, new avenues for development will emerge Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 7:32 am

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the construction of the runway at the Hisar international airport is almost complete and a large aircraft will soon land there as part of trials. 

He also said along with speedy construction of the airport, the government is working on a special plan to make Hisar the biggest manufacturing cluster of Haryana. With the construction of the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, new avenues for development will emerge, and both the city's residents and the state will benefit enormously from it, Chautala said. 

In a statement issued here, he said the runway work of the airport will be completed by March next year. He said on December 12, a trial run of a big aircraft will done on the runway. Chautala said he is frequently reviewing the work to ensure that all works are completed in the stipulated time frame.

The Centre and the Haryana government are jointly planning to set up an integrated manufacturing cluster on 3,000 hectares in Hisar and an important meeting will be held soon in this regard, he said. Chautala said an important agreement will be signed between the Centre and the state in this meeting. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Construction Hisar Airport Runway Complete Chautala Maharaja Agrasen International Airport
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI