Sunday, May 29, 2022
Constable's Killer Among Two JeM Terrorists Trapped In Pulwama Encounter

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, trapped in an encounter

Updated: 29 May 2022 11:30 pm

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including the killer of a police constable, were trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security personnel.The exchange of fire is going on, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far. 

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said two JeM ultras, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad who was killed in Pulwama on May 13, were trapped in the encounter.  

“02 local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in #encounter including killer of our #Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22,” Kumar said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

