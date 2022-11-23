Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Congress To Finalise Strategy For Winter Session Of Parliament On December 4

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 5:11 pm

The Congress is likely to finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament and the dates for the party's plenary session at the first meeting of its steering committee headed by new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on December 4.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

Sources said this would be the first meeting of the Congress steering committee, which was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body after Kharge took charge as the new chief, where discussions on the party's strategy going forward would take place.

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the new Congress president.

Kharge's election as Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in March next year.

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years, after he defeated Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post.

 Over 9,000 AICC delegates would be present during the party's plenary session.

-With PTI Input

