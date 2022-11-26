Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Slams Maharashtra Governor For Not Removing Footwear While Paying Tributes To 26/11 Martyrs

Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai in the morning.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari slammed by Congress PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 3:28 pm

The Congress on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not removing his footwear while paying floral tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai in the morning.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said removing one's footwear while paying tribute is Indian culture and definitely the culture of Maharashtra.

''The governor has been repeatedly disrespecting Maharashtra, its culture and icons. CM Eknath Shinde should have reminded him to remove his footwear and show respect to the martyrs of the terror attacks," Sawant tweeted.

Koshyari is already in the eye of storm for his recent remark in which he referred to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of the "olden days". The governor has drawn flak from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who have staged protests across the state demanding his ouster.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Congress Slams Maharashtra Governor Removing Footwear Floral Tributes Martyrs Paying Tributes 26/11 Martyrs Police Commissioner Office
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?