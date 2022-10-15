Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Congress Should Have Launched 'Congress Jodo Yatra': Union Minister

On Saturday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Congress should have taken out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of a ‘Bharat Jodi Yatra’, as the party was crumbling.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:28 pm

He said that the country was united and further strengthened under PM Narendra Modi's leadership so there is no need for any 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

"Congress is fragmented. Instead of taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra, they should take out Congress Jodo Yatra. India is better united now compared to the past and it has further strengthened under the leadership of PM Modi," Meghwal told reporters in Ajmer, where he had come to inaugurate public works.

Attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Meghwal said that he is only concerned about saving his chair.

"Gehlot is only concerned about saving his chair, whereas Sachin Pilot is watching how to sit on the chair. In this fight, people are suffering. When there are factions in the ruling party, development gets stalled," he said.

National Union Minister Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Arjun Ram Meghwal PM Modi Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
