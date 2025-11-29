Congress Restructures Chhattisgarh Organisation, Appoints 41 District Presidents

In an official statement, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal confirmed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had cleared the proposal for appointing district Congress committee chiefs as part of the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’. Venugopal noted that AICC observers assigned to each district carried out detailed assessments, interacted extensively with local office-bearers and stakeholders, and submitted comprehensive reports. These reports were then followed by individual consultations with each observer, as well as discussions with senior leaders, before finalising the appointments.