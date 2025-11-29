Congress Restructures Chhattisgarh Organisation, Appoints 41 District Presidents

The changes form part of the wide-ranging restructuring exercise under the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, a drive aimed at bolstering both urban and rural party structures.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Restructures Chhattisgarh Organisation, Appoints 41 District Presidents
Congress's flag. (Representative image)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has named new presidents for 41 district units in Chhattisgarh.

  • The changes form part of the wide-ranging restructuring exercise under the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, a drive aimed at bolstering both urban and rural party structures.

  • Out of the 41 positions, 11 district presidents have been retained.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has named new presidents for 41 district units in Chhattisgarh, marking a major phase in the party’s organisational revamp in the state, a senior party functionary said on Saturday.

According to state Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur, the selections, made in accordance with preferences expressed by grassroots Congress workers, form part of the wide-ranging restructuring exercise under the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, a drive aimed at bolstering both urban and rural party structures. The list, which features five women leaders, was released late Friday evening.

The announcement follows the completion of a two-day tour to Chhattisgarh by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who currently serves as the party’s in-charge for the state.

In an official statement, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal confirmed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had cleared the proposal for appointing district Congress committee chiefs as part of the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’. Venugopal noted that AICC observers assigned to each district carried out detailed assessments, interacted extensively with local office-bearers and stakeholders, and submitted comprehensive reports. These reports were then followed by individual consultations with each observer, as well as discussions with senior leaders, before finalising the appointments.

Related Content
Related Content

Among the notable postings, Shrikumar Shankar Menon will lead the Raipur city unit, while Rajendra Pappu Banjare has been placed in charge of Raipur Rural. In Bilaspur, Siddhanshu Mishra is set to head the city unit and Mahendra Gangotri will oversee Bilaspur Rural.

Liquor Scam - PTI
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: SC Demands ED Reply On Chaitanya Baghel's Arrest Challenge

BY Outlook News Desk

In Sukma, Harish Lakhma, son of former minister and sitting Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, has been named district president. Jitendra Udya Mudliyar, whose father Uday Mudaliyar was among the Congress leaders killed in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack, has been appointed president of the Rajnandgaon city unit.

The list also includes several key district-level selections, such as MLA Dwarikadhish Yadav for Mahasamund, Ashok Srivastava for Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB), and Surjit Singh Thakur for Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki.

In Raigarh, Shakha Yadav will lead the city organisation, while Shashi Singh Korram has been entrusted with the Surajpur district unit.

Other significant appointments include Harihar Prasad Yadav in Balrampur, Prem Shankar Shukla for Bastar Rural, Saleem Raja Usmani in Dantewada, Tarini Chandrakar in Dhamtari, Dheeraj Bakliwal for Durg City, Ravi Ghosh in Kondagaon, and Mukesh Kumar Rathor as the new president of the Korba city district unit.

Out of the 41 positions, 11 district presidents have been retained, including former MLA Ashish Chhabra in Bemetara, Chandresh Kumar Hirwani in Balod, Sumitra Ghritlahare in Balodabazar, and Nagendra Negi in Raigarh Rural.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  2. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Indian Faces Turkish Opponent

  2. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  3. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  5. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  4. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

  5. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution