Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Congress President Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Leniency Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of indifference as the number of covid-19 cases rises in the city.

Delhi's Covid-19 tally has gone up to 19,24,532 PTI

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:36 pm

As the number of coronavirus cases has been rising in Delhi, the Congress accused the AAP government in the national capital on Wednesday of taking the situation casually.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "busy" looking after the affairs of Punjab and addressing election rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, while his deputy Manish Sisodia is "busy" inspecting the city roads.

"Nearly two-and-a-half years since the pandemic wreaked havoc in Delhi and thousands of lives were lost, the Delhi government is going to train those at the mohalla clinics on how to give Covid vaccination," he said.

Instead of tackling the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths caused by the viral disease, Sisodia has been "locking horns" with the lieutenant governor over the latter giving a green signal to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of corruption against senior Public Works Department officials in connection with building seven temporary Covid hospitals in the city, Kumar said.

"While Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail, Sisodia, who has been given all the responsibilities held by Jain, has failed to do justice to the number of key portfolios with him and the health sector has taken a major hit," he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that the city government has been functioning "without a head" for months now and that Delhi has become Kejriwal's "second priority. "Arvind Kejriwal was earlier busy addressing rallies and doing politics in the five states that went to Assembly polls and of late, he has been busy addressing election rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat," he said. 

