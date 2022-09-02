Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Only Party In Country That Elects Its President: Ajay Maken

J P Nadda is the president of the BJP while the incumbent Home Minister Shah was his predecessor. Responding to objections being raised by some party leaders on the fairness of the exercise, Ajay Maken said the election is being held according to the tradition and rules of the party.

Congress Delhi Chief Ajay Maken
Congress Delhi Chief Ajay Maken File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 10:36 am

Congress is the only party in the country that holds an election for the post of its president, All India Congress Committee general secretary Ajay Maken has said. Maken, who is Congress' Rajasthan in-charge, arrived here on Thursday to review the preparations for the party's proposed 'Halla Bol' rally on September 4 in Delhi.

He stressed that the presidential election will take place according to the party's rules. "Everyone should be satisfied as there are no elections in any political party. Has anyone heard about the election of J P Nadda in the BJP, has anyone heard about the election of Amit Shah?” he said.

Nadda is the president of the BJP while the incumbent Home Minister Shah was his predecessor. Responding to objections being raised by some party leaders on the fairness of the exercise, Maken said the election is being held according to the tradition and rules of the party.

Election for the post of Congress president is to be held on October 17. There is speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being considered for the post. Maken, along with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Gehlot, also held a meeting with office-bearers and party workers from across the state through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Gehlot said claimed that democracy is in danger and the BJP is indulging in politics of polarisation.  The BJP is attacking the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for political gains, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ajay Maken Congress' Rajasthan In-charge J P Nadda Home Minister Amit Shah Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

West Bengal Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 'Digital Rape' In Noida: What Is It?

West Bengal Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 'Digital Rape' In Noida: What Is It?