National

Congress Leader Stabbed To Death By Husband In Mysuru

It is said that the couple had a bitter spat on Monday night following which Vidya was allegedly murdered at Turganur here.

Congress leader from Mysuru stabbed to death
info_icon

A Congress leader was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in Mysuru, police said.

According to police, Vidya was found murdered in her house.

Her husband Nandish was not reachable raising suspicions about his involvement in the crime, they said.

The couple has two daughters.

Vidya, a resident of Srirampur, Mysuru, was Congress' Mysuru city secretary. She had also acted in a few Kannada films, sources said.

There was discord between the couple and both would often quarrel. It is said that they had a bitter spat on Monday night following which Vidya was allegedly murdered at Turganur here.

Police have launched a manhunt for the husband.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?
  2. Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles
  3. Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources
  4. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  5. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
Entertainment News
  1. Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character
  2. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  3. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  4. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler's Louisville Court Date Postponed Following Arrest During PGA Championship
  2. WBC India Cruiserweight Championship: Chandru G Defeats Jaskaran to Claim The Title
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  4. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
  2. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  3. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  4. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  5. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM; EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata