Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Launches Campaign Against BJP, Questions Unkept Promises Made In 2018

The Congress in Karnataka has announced the launch of a campaign against the ruling BJP in the state to question its unfulfilled promises made in 2018.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 9:00 pm

Preparing the pitch for the Assembly polls next year, the Congress in Karnataka on Monday announced a campaign "Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?" (Do you have an answer?), against the ruling BJP in the State for its "unfulfilled" promises made by the party in its election manifesto in 2018.

The campaign, seen as a counter to BJP’s ‘Janotsava’ campaign, was launched by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others, and will go on till 2023 Assembly polls with the Congress asking the BJP questions every day.

“The BJP made 600 promises to the people of Karnataka and they haven’t started work on 91 percent of them. This is a campaign we have initiated to put the truth before the people, summarising the betrayal by the saffron party,” Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused the BJP of being power-hungry and alleged that its administration was corrupt. "This is a government of four Cs - crumbling infrastructure, complete policy paralysis, corruption, and communal tension," he said as he called Bommai “perhaps the most incompetent CM in the history of Karnataka heading the most corrupt government in the country.”

Related stories

Congress Steps Up Its Attack On Centre Over Price Rise

Congress Demands Restoration Of Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood, Early Conduct of Assembly Polls

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Karnataka On Pleas Against HC Order Refusing To Lift Ban On Hijab

 Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of bringing down the State's image by indulging in corruption, referring to scams like the one related to the recruitment of sub-inspectors of the police. “To hide their failures, they are raising religious issues," he said.

The BJP's 2018 manifesto was titled 'Namma Karnatakakakke Namma Vachana' (Our promise to our Karnataka), Shivakumar said and added, "Instead they have done vanchane (betrayed) the people of the State." 

Tags

National Congress 2023 Assembly Polls Karnataka BJP
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights