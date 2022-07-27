Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Congress 'Gangotri Of Corruption', Don't Need Their Certificate: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai said, They (section of Congress) are doing 'Siddaramotsava' (Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash next month), it is a sign of personality cult to project an individual, but ours is to project people and what is being done for them.

undefined
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:18 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called Congress a "Gangotri (fountainhead) of corruption" and said he doesn't need a certificate from the opposition party, as he completes one year in office.

He was reacting to Congress on Tuesday giving a "zero" score for his government, and calling  'Janotsava' (festival of people), the event organised to mark the occasion at Doddaballapur on July 28, as "Bhrashtotsava" (festival of corruption). The event would be inaugurated by BJP national president J P Nadda.

"Congress is Gangotri of corruption, their current and former national presidents are daily attending inquiries in cases relating to corruption, their state president too has faced such inquiries. We need not learn lessons from them, people are aware of things," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress has no right to speak on corruption. "Let them share details about at least one instance of corruption, I will get a fair probe done. Unnecessarily, they are indulging in hit and run. You will get to know about Congress' corruption in the days to come... I don't need Congress' certificate, people will give us the certificate," he added.

Congress leaders  D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, who held a joint press conference on Tuesday, had alleged that sowing the seeds of hatred and destroying harmony were the only achievements of Bommai administration, under which large-scale corruption has taken place.

They attacked the government, accusing it of having failed in all aspects. CM Bommai said at the 'Janotsava', pro-people work of his government and its reach to beneficiaries will be highlighted.

The Chief Minister said, "They (section of Congress) are doing 'Siddaramotsava' (Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash next month), it is a sign of personality cult to project an individual, but ours is to project people and what is being done for them."

"Their utsava (festival) is about an individual, for individual gains and with selfish motives, while ours is about the people, this is what has to be done in a democracy," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

