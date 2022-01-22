Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Congress Candidate Barred From Entering Aligarh For Being Charged Under 'Gunda Act'

The Congress candidate Salman Imtiaz, a former president of the Aligarh Muslim University students' union, was served a ban order in March 2020 as well in the wake of anti-CAA agitation.

Congress candidate Salman Imtiaz - Social Media

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:48 pm

Authorities said on Saturday that an order has been issued to bar Congress candidate from Aligarh city Salman Imtiaz from staying in the district.

The externment order which was pasted on his house on Friday was dated January 14. 

Imtiaz had filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh polls on Thursday.

"The ban was imposed on the basis of his being charged under the Gunda Act since he posed a threat to the peace of the city,” Additional District Magistrate city Rakesh Kumar Patel said. 

Imtiaz, a former president of the AMU students' union, was served a ban order in March 2020 also in the wake of anti-CAA agitation in the Aligarh Muslim University.

Besides him, several other AMU student leaders were issued such a ban order. 

Imtiaz said he had responded to the ban order in 2020 and but there has been no official response to his plea since then. 

"Suddenly after I filed nomination, I was asked to leave the city and report at a police station in Kasganj district," he said. 

Earlier this month, Imtiaz had sent a memorandum to the President of India demanding action against the Haridwar hate speeches. 

He had also opposed the proposed ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Aligarh, which was later postponed. 

Congress district president Santosh Singh accused the BJP of orchestrating the ban and said the party will challenge this order in court. 

