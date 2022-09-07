Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Dig At BJP

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for destroying the country’s unity and brotherhood.

He alleged that the BJP is following the policies of the British government to divide the country.

While addressing a huge gathering of the party supporters in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, from where the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has flagged off the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Baghel said that the purpose of the padayatra is to spread the message of brotherhood and highlight the problems of the common people.

“Only those who believe in the British policies are spreading poison in the country. They are destroying the unity and brotherhood of the country,” he said while referring to the ruling BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi has launched the padayatra from this holy place of Kanyakumari to once again spread the message of brotherhood and unity and to highlight the problems of the common people,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also paid tributes at Thiruvalluvar Memorial and visited Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

While paying tribute to the land of Kanyakumari, Baghel reminded the audience that it was from this place that Swami Vivekananda took the power and gave a message of unity to the world in the Chicago Conference. “It is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of peace and brotherhood,” he said.

Highlighting the objectives of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the Congress leaders will raise the voice of common people and emphasize the basic problems of the weaker section such as poor, labourers, tribals, dalits of this country.

