Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Dig At BJP

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel alleged that the BJP is following the policies of the British government to divide the country.

FIR against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagels father. (File photo)
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 9:36 pm

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for destroying the country’s unity and brotherhood. 
He alleged that the BJP is following the policies of the British government to divide the country.

 While addressing a huge gathering of the party supporters in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, from where the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has flagged off the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Baghel said that the purpose of the padayatra is to spread the message of brotherhood and highlight the problems of the common people.

 “Only those who believe in the British policies are spreading poison in the country. They are destroying the unity and brotherhood of the country,” he said while referring to the ruling BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi has launched the padayatra from this holy place of Kanyakumari to once again spread the message of brotherhood and unity and to highlight the problems of the common people,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also paid tributes at Thiruvalluvar Memorial and visited Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

While paying tribute to the land of Kanyakumari, Baghel reminded the audience that it was from this place that Swami Vivekananda took the power and gave a message of unity to the world in the Chicago Conference. “It is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of peace and brotherhood,” he said.

 Highlighting the objectives of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the Congress leaders will raise the voice of common people and emphasize the basic problems of the weaker section such as poor, labourers, tribals, dalits of this country.
 

Related stories

ED, IT Department To Soon Conduct Raids In Chhattisgarh For Housing Jharkhand MLAs: CM Bhupesh Baghel

UPA MLAs From Jharkhand Shifted To Raipur To Protect Them From BJP's Poaching Bid, Says Bhupesh Baghel

BJP ‘Bowled Bouncer’ To Jharkhand, Lost Government In Bihar: Bhupesh Baghel

Tags

National India Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel BJP British Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu Unity Brotherhood
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start