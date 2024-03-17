National

Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ In Mumbai

Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by it leader Rahul Gandhi reached Mumbai on Sunday.

March 17, 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being presented a portrait of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Palghar district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dondaicha, Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
A worker puts up a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ at Mumbra, in Thane district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Palghar district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Thane.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Mumbai.

Photo: PTI
Congress workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute to B.R. Ambedkar during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

