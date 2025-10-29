Congress Accuses Modi Govt Of Reviving Manusmriti Principles In New Shram Shakti Policy

Draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 explicitly states Manusmriti provides "moral basis of labour governance" in India's civilisational framework, per Congress.
Jairam Ramesh slams Modi govt for reviving RSS-aligned Manusmriti principles, undermining Constitution and modern labour rights.
Ramesh alleges RSS historically attacked the Constitution; Shram Shakti draft reflects ideological rollback of worker protections.
The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of returning to the principles of Manusmriti by coming out with a new draft Shram Shakti policy released earlier this month which claims 'Manusmriti' embeds the moral basis of labour governance within the civilisational fabric.
Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government's return to the Manusmriti principles is in keeping with the traditions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had attacked the Constitution of India soon after it was adopted.
"The Modi Government's draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 released earlier this month for public feedback explicitly claims that the Manusmriti embeds 'the moral basis of labour governance within India's civilisational fabric, centuries before the rise of modern labour law'," Ramesh said in a post on X.