Conference In JNU To Promote Women Contribution In Science

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise a three-day conference from Thursday to promote women's contribution in various sectors of science and entrepreneurship.

The main focus is to encourage the dissemination of scientific innovations and outreach to women to achieve sustainable development, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

The STREE2020 Conference and Expo, which will be held at convention centre, will be inaugurated by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. It is being organised jointly by the JNU and Shakti, a "national movement" for women under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Santishree Pandit, according to the statement.

"The conference's main objective is to promote women contribution in various sectors of science and entrepreneurship through exchange of ideas, presentation of technical achievements and discussion of future directions," it added.

The valedictory session will be attended by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The conference highlights include talks by three Padma Shri awardees and women leaders in various institutes from across the spectrum.

The open forum sessions will give opportunity to young researchers and women participants to outreach and interact with many successful academicians and entrepreneurs, the university said.

"It is an opportunity for the press to explore news and feature stories around issues of sustainability, development, gender and entrepreneurship. We invite you to please provide media coverage for the same."

(With PTI inputs)