Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Cocaine Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

One of the passengers is a 27-year-old Kenyan man who is a "clown" by profession while the other is a 30-year-old woman from Guinea who is in the clothing business.

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:52 pm

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized cocaine worth Rs 18 crore from two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, an official said.

One of the passengers is a 27-year-old Kenyan man who is a "clown" by profession while the other is a 30-year-old woman from Guinea who is in the clothing business, he said. 

Acting on a tip-off, the duo were intercepted after arriving from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight. 

They were found to be carrying four empty handbags. After cutting them open, eight plastic pouches containing 1.8 kg of cocaine were recovered, the official said. Further probe is on, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

