Coal Shortage Could Lead To Power Outage For Metro, Hospitals: Delhi Govt Issues Warning

Thermal plants across India are grappling with coal shortage, indicating a looming power crisis in the country. Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Delhi could face power outage.(File photo-Representational image) Representational Image

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 8:39 am

Amid a deepening crisis in coal shortage, the Delhi government on Thursday warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

"Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals," a government statement read.

Presently, 25-30 per cent of the electricity demand in Delhi is being met through these power stations, and they face a shortage of coal, Jain said.

He said the government was monitoring the situation closely and making every possible effort to ensure that people did not face power outages in some areas of the capital.

"These power stations play an important role in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi and are also essential to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, hospitals and people in the upcoming summer season," the minister said.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravali) were established primarily to meet the power requirement in Delhi. However, there is very little stock of coal left even in these power plants, the statement further said.

The Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar power plants  supply 1,751 megawatt (MW) of electricity per day to Delhi. The capital gets the maximum supply of 728 MW from Dadri-II power station, while it receives 100 MW from the Unchahar station.

According to the daily coal report of the National Power Portal, all these power plants face an acute shortage of coal.

This, coupled with sweltering summer, has triggered blackouts across many parts of the country as states struggle to manage the record demand for electricity.

Besides measures to increase coal supplies to power plants, the Union government has asked states to step up its imports for the next three years to build up inventories.

Thermal plants across the country are grappling with coal shortage, indicating a looming power crisis in the country, All India Power Engineers Federation said.(With PTI inputs)
 

