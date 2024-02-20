National

Coaching Classes Not Temples Of Knowledge, Says V-P Dhankhar

He also said that students today must think beyond competitive examinations to get a position in the government and explore other opportunities, which are now available aplenty.

PTI
PTI

February 20, 2024

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Photo: PTI
info-icon

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday cautioned students that coaching classes are an example of "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition and reminded them that innovation comes from thinking differently.

He also said that students today must think beyond competitive examinations to get a position in the government and explore other opportunities, which are now available aplenty.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University in the national capital, Dhankhar advised the youngsters to let go of doubts and insecurities and instead use the mind as a parking place for great ideas.

He emphasised the importance of cleaning the mind daily, eliminating negativity and executing good ideas without fear.

Dhankhar highlighted that innovation often comes from thinking differently and challenging the status quo, such as coaching classes.

He said coaching classes are  a "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition or temples of knowledge.

The vice-president pointed out how individuals who enter the civil service are now exploring new areas such as setting up start-ups or engaging in agriculture and marketing.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement