Coaching Classes Not Temples Of Knowledge, Says V-P Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday cautioned students that coaching classes are an example of "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition and reminded them that innovation comes from thinking differently.

He also said that students today must think beyond competitive examinations to get a position in the government and explore other opportunities, which are now available aplenty.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University in the national capital, Dhankhar advised the youngsters to let go of doubts and insecurities and instead use the mind as a parking place for great ideas.