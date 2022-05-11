Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Urges PM To Hold Function In Himachal On May 31 To Mark 8 Years Of Modi Government

Thakur also discussed about various ongoing projects in the state with the prime minister.

CM Urges PM To Hold Function In Himachal On May 31 To Mark 8 Years Of Modi Government
Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 5:40 pm

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a national level function to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre on May 31 in Himachal Pradesh.  

Thakur, who called on PM Modi in New Delhi, said that Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join, an official spokesperson said.  

Related stories

BJP Will Repeat Government In Himachal Pradesh: Sambit Patra

Inviting the PM to visit Himachal Pradesh, Thakur also thanked him for his special affection to the state and its people and expressed gratitude for supporting the state government in every way for speedy development of the state. 

Thakur also discussed about various ongoing projects in the state with the prime minister. The CM also apprised him about the sincere efforts of the state government towards making Himachal Pradesh a green state, the spokesperson said.  

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the state government towards achieving this objective and he assured of all possible support to the state, he added. Earlier, Thakur also spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit Himachal Pradesh.  

The CM urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in Himachal Pradesh to hold fruitful deliberations for increasing credit-deposit ratio in the state and to explore possibilities to provide more loans to women and self-help groups to empower them.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Modi Government National Level Function NDA Fruitful Deliberations Self-help Groups Credit-deposit Ratio Ongoing Projects Speedy Development
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea