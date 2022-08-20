Cloubursts, Landslides, Flood: How Monsoon Continues To Batter Several Parts Of India This Year

From triggering frequent landslides and cloudbursts to causing massive deluges, monsoon this year continues to jeopardise lives of thousands of people across multiple states of the country.

Here's a brief account of what is happening where.

A cloudburst occurred in a village in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Saturday amid torrential rainfall in the area. The State Disaster Response Force or SDRF team rushed to the spot after locals in Sarkhet village reported the cloudburst at 2:45 am.

#WATCH | River Tamasa in spate near Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun following continuous rains in the area#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Okxa0otY7N — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

Dehradun | Water entered the temple with full force. We pray that there is no loss of lives or property. There was a bridge over the river which has got totally destroyed: Digambar Bharat Giri, Priest, Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple pic.twitter.com/sLc4KgINMD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

SDRF said all stranded villagers were rescued while some took shelter in a nearby resort.

Landslide kills three in HP's Chamba

Three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Several vehicles were also damaged and a number of villagers were stuck as water entered their houses following a flash flood in the state's Mandi district., they said.

Officials of the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around 4.30 am following which a house.

Three people were killed in the incident, they said, adding that their bodies have been recovered.

In Mandi, water entered several houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach following flash flood at 4.15 am, officials said.

Several vehicles parked along the road were damaged and residents remained stuck inside their houses, they said.

Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

Precipitation is likely to increase during the next 24 hours for the subsequent three-four days with spells of heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts, state disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Mokhta asked district emergency operations centres (DEOCs) to take adequate safety measures as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, rock-slides, sudden increase in water level in rivers, poor visibility and disruption of essential services may occur during the period.

Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended temporarily

The yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following heavy rain, officials said.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.

Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

An official said heavy rains lashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, for several hours in the evening, prompting the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday.

Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it started raining heavily and continued till midnight, the official said, adding, the Himkoti (battery car) track was accordingly suspended.

"As a precautionary measure in the interest of safety, the upward movement of yatra has been stopped from Katra.

"Priority is being accorded to yatris, currently in Bhawan area, coming down towards Sanjhichatt and then Katra under close watch of Shrine Board staff, police and CRPF officials and the overall supervision of Additional Chief Executive Officer Navneet, who is stationed at the Bhawan," the official said.

He said regular announcements are being made via the public address system.

Disaster Management teams and medical units have been kept on alert to respond to any exigency, the official said.

Fresh spell of rain hits flooded-affected Odisha

The Odisha government, which is trying hard to tackle the flood in the Mahanadi river system, on Friday said its focus is now on several other rivers in the northern part of the state as the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall there.

The authorities have started taking measures as the heavy rainfall may worsen the flood situation.

An official said that a population of five lakh people in 13 districts are affected by the current deluge on Friday, while 2.6 lakh of them are marooned in 470 villages.

“As per the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the (northern) districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Bhadrak from tonight. I humbly request you all not to get panicked over it and abide by the instructions of the administration,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha and West Bengal about 40 km south-southwest of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).To move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand & adjoining north Odisha and North Chhattisgarh towards north Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually. pic.twitter.com/2NaLkX5VQm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 20, 2022

Keeping in view the IMD’s forecast of heavy rainfall, the focus is now on rivers like Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Salandi and Brahmani, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena told reporters here.

The Mahanadi river has already witnessed peak flood this week and the water level is gradually receding though it still remains above the danger level, Jena said.

“We have analysed the IMD forecast and took measures accordingly. The authorities of the northern Odisha districts along with Bhadrak have been put on alert while the collectors of Mahanadi delta region are also on guard for the eventualities to be created due to the deep depression,” he said.

The rivers originating from these districts may trigger fresh floods due to deep depression-induced rains, he said.

The administration has evacuated 3,000 people living in low-lying areas in Balasore town.

The Bhadrak district administration ordered closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

Apart from heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecast squally wind with speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coast till Friday midnight because of the formation of a deep depression.

The wind speed will then gradually decrease to 45-55 kmph gusting 65 kmph by Saturday morning and it will decline further by the evening, the IMD said.

Jharkhand on yellow alert

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a ‘red alert’ for parts of Jharkhand, where heavy rainfall is likely from Friday evening due to the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall might continue till Saturday in many parts of the state, they said.

A ‘red alert’ (07-20 cm rainfall) has been issued for Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts, the officials said, adding, some districts in west and central Jharkhand might also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands around Friday evening.

The north-east, south-east and northern parts of the state might experience lightning activity coupled with strong winds (30-55 kmph), the officials said.

“After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre In-Charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Due to scanty rainfall in the initial months of the monsoon, several districts are facing a drought-like situation, the officials said.

The state has so far received 436.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 19 against the normal figure of 700.5 mm during this period.

(With PTI Inputs)