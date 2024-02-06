While extreme weather conditions once in a few years are not uncommon and may cause occasional —even if considerable— loss of crops, such disturbances have become more of a norm in recent years. Such a situation has emerged over the past three decades as a consequence of climate change. A farmer from Meerut in West UP recalls they used quilts in April in the fields as recently as the late 1990s. Now, says this farmer, they stop wearing sweaters in March itself.

“Traditionally, the summers began with April, but now we see that February is more or less the end of winters and summers are practically there by the end of March. That way, the summers are setting in almost one month early. Such a situation has developed in the past two decades and we are seeing crops getting affected by this change,” says this farmer, who does not wish to be identified as he also holds a contractual job.