Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CJI Asks Law Graduates To Devote Time To Legal Aid Work

The CJI said that during his association with the National Legal Services Authority for over a year, he observed that the legal aid work in the country faced neglect at times.

CJI Asks Law Graduates To Devote Time To Legal Aid Work
CJI Asks Law Graduates To Devote Time To Legal Aid Work PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 9:22 pm

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit urged law graduates on Saturday to devote their time and energy to legal-aid work.

Speaking at the ninth convocation of National Law University Odisha here, Lalit called upon the graduates to have absolute passion for the profession and show compassion for people of the country.

The CJI said that during his association with the National Legal Services Authority for over a year, he observed that the legal aid work in the country faced neglect at times.

Lalit did not elaborate further, but urged the young graduates to devote their time and energy to legal aid work. "Hereafter, the society will be looking forward to your contributions at every juncture," the CJI told the law students.

He stated that the profession of law has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to keeping civil rights intact.

"History of every society, every country shows that legally-trained minds have been beacons, path breakers and centres of attraction when it comes to raising voice against any kind of injustice," Lalit said.

"Even many freedom fighters and founding fathers of the Constituent Assembly were from your profession," the CJI said.

He added that they were the ones who tried to shape the destiny of the country. A total of 221 graduates were awarded degrees on the occasion.

Related stories

SCBA President Writes To CJI, Seeks Allotment Of Space For Lawyers

SC Will Endeavour To Dispose Of As Many Cases As Possible: CJI U U Lalit

CJI Ramana Retired Without Constituting Bench To Hear Pleas Against Article 370 Nullification: Omar Abdullah

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CJI Law Graduates Legal Aid Work National Law University Odisha Justice Judicary U U Lalit New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species