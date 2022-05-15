Sunday, May 15, 2022
Civilian Injured In Firing In J&K’s Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: The officials said the terrorists fired upon security forces in J&K’s Pulwama village in which civilian was injured.

Civilian has been injured in firing in J&K's Pulwama.(File photo-Representational image) AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Updated: 15 May 2022 2:16 pm

A civilian was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

“At about 1:05 pm, terrorists fired upon area domination party of Police/CRPF near Turkawangam Bridge in Litter area of district Pulwama due to which a civilian got injured,” the officials said.
 
They identified the civilian as Shoiab Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Turkwangam area of the south Kashmir district.

The injured civilian was shifted to the Pulwama district hospital. (With PTI inputs)
 

