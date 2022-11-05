Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Civil Contractor Hangs Himself, Blames Municipal Council Officials In A Suicide Note

According to police, a civil contractor hanged himself in his house in the village of Dhabar under Rohet police station.  

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:35 pm

A civil contractor ended his life by hanging himself in his house in village Dhabar under Rohet police station here, police said on Saturday.    

The deceased was identified as Hanuman Singh Rajpurohit (55).

Police recovered a 2-page suicide note in which the Rajpurohit has levelled allegations against the chairperson and commissioner of the Municipal Council of Pali along with her husband and officials of the account section.

According to police, his payment of Rs 2 crore was due to the municipal council for a long time.  

The victim in the suicide note said chairperson Rekha Bhati and commissioner Brajesh Rai had been demanding a huge commission from him and had not even released his due payment for the past 2-3 years.

He stated in his note that he had defaulted on his loan in the bank and was not left with any alternative than to commit suicide.

However, chairperson Rekha Bhati said the committee had ordered to make the due payment and had also issued the same on October 28 which could not be processed due to the non-remittance of the funds from the government. 

"We are aggrieved at the incident and are with the contractors. There must be an impartial investigation into the matter," Bhati said. 

After learning about the content of the note, several civil contractors assembled at the morgue and refused to accept the body kept there, demanding that those accused in the letter should be booked for murder and immediately arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gagan Deep Singla said a case under the section of abetment of suicide has been filed against the accused on Friday night and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

"The body is still in the morgue awaiting postmortem. The family has not yet accepted the body and has been sitting with the community members on dharna at the morgue. We have not yet received any demand charter from them," said Singla. 

