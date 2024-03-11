Centre Announces Implementation Of Citizenship Amendment Act

The Centre on Monday announced the official implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 which aims to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The implementation of CAA indicates granting of Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan by the Modi government.

This includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who arrived in India until December 31, 2014.