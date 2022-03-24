Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
China’s Foreign Minister Wangi Yi Arrives In Delhi Amid Kashmir Controversy

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had made controversial comments on Jammu and Kashmir during the OIC summit in Pakistan, following which India had registered a strong protest.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 8:47 pm

The Chinese visit comes amid a fresh controversy over Wang Yi's statement on Kashmir at a programme in Pakistan. 
According to the report in NDTV Wang Yi is expected to meet foreign minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.

Earlier, India had registered a strong protest over the China’s remarks on Kashmir, while emphasising that Kashmir is an integral part of the country. 

It is the first high-level Chinese visit to India in more than two years, since the Ladakh stand-off between the two countries.
Jaishankar has been holding meeting with his Chinese counterpart Yi in the past also with both having several rounds of talks in Moscow and Dushanbe.

In September 2020, both Jaishankar and Yi held extensive talks in Moscow on the side-lines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, during which they reached a five-point agreement to resolve the border row in eastern Ladakh. 

Another meeting between Jaishankar and Yi was held in Tajik capital Dushanbe in July last year. Another meeting took place in September in Dushanbe between the two.


 

