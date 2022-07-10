Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

China's Communist Party Leader Liu Jianchao Visits Nepal; Calls On Prime Minister Deuba

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Liu Jianchao, a senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of China, called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two neighboring nations.

undefined
Nepals new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deubaon AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 10:39 pm

Liu Jianchao, a senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of China, called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two neighboring nations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Liu, who is the head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit along with a delegation, and also met the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Liu Jianchao paid a courtesy call on to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest between Nepal and China were discussed during the meeting," the statement said.

Liu will also pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari during his stay in Kathmandu, the Foreign Ministry said.

He will also hold discussions with senior leaders of other political parties, the ministry said. 

Tags

National Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka President Bidya Devi Bhandari International Liaison Department Communist Party Of China Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Liu Jianchao
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls