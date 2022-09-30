Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

In a letter to CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maliwal has sought his urgent intervention by registering an FIR and the immediate arrests of those involved in the crime.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.
Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. File Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 8:23 pm

Delhi Commission For Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking its intervention on the issue of the availability of child porn on Twitter.

The commission said it has identified 14 more tweets, apart from the ones it has already flagged, involving children in sexual activities.

In a letter to CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maliwal has sought his urgent intervention by registering an FIR and the immediate arrests of those involved in the crime.

On September 20, the DCW chairperson had summoned Twitter India policy head and the Delhi Police Cyber Cell over tweets depicting pornography and rape videos of women and children on the micro-blogging site.

Some of the accounts engaging in such acts appeared to be running a racket, wherein they sought money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children, she had said.

In response, Twitter removed more than 20 tweets flagged by DCW from its platform and the Delhi Police registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act, the panel had claimed.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police, who appeared before the DCW on Friday, said they have set up eight expert teams and conducted raids across the country.

Three people have been arrested so far. The DCW, however, termed the response of Twitter in the matter “casual”.

Related stories

PFI's Twitter Handle Was Taken Down

PFI's Twitter Account Taken Down, Websites And Social Media Accounts Blocked In Major Digital Crackdown

'Boycott Vikram Vedha' Trends On Twitter , Users Call Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Film 'Cheap Copy'

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Child Porn Social Media Twitter CBI Investigation/Enquiry New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely