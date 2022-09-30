Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Delhi Commission For Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking its intervention on the issue of the availability of child porn on Twitter.

The commission said it has identified 14 more tweets, apart from the ones it has already flagged, involving children in sexual activities.

In a letter to CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maliwal has sought his urgent intervention by registering an FIR and the immediate arrests of those involved in the crime.

On September 20, the DCW chairperson had summoned Twitter India policy head and the Delhi Police Cyber Cell over tweets depicting pornography and rape videos of women and children on the micro-blogging site.

Some of the accounts engaging in such acts appeared to be running a racket, wherein they sought money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children, she had said.

In response, Twitter removed more than 20 tweets flagged by DCW from its platform and the Delhi Police registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act, the panel had claimed.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police, who appeared before the DCW on Friday, said they have set up eight expert teams and conducted raids across the country.

Three people have been arrested so far. The DCW, however, termed the response of Twitter in the matter “casual”.

-With PTI Input