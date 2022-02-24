Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chief Minister Dhami Approaches PMO For Safe Return Of Uttarkhandis' Stuck In Ukraine

The matter is also being discussed with officials in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami Approaches PMO For Safe Return Of Uttarkhandis' Stuck In Ukraine
Pushkar Singh Dhami In His Office Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 7:59 pm

Following Russian invasion into Ukraine, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken up with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) the issue of safe return of the people of his state stuck in Ukraine.

The PMO has already initiated efforts for the safe return of all Indian citizens from Ukraine, including those from Uttarakhand, Dhami who spoke to officials in the PMO on Wednesday regarding the matter said.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen". Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

Related stories

Indian Students Anxious In Ukraine, Feel No Way To Return Home After Dollar Trading Stopped

Air India Plane Enroute To Kyiv Called Back Due To Closure Of Ukrainian Airspace

Government Taking Steps To Boost Oilseeds Production; Promote Indian Millets Globally: Piyush Goyal

Parents and guardians of a large number of students from Uttarakhand studying in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv are worried about the well-being of their wards.

State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has also written to the chief minister, urging him to ensure the safe return of the state's people stuck in Ukraine.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Godiyal said he had requested the chief minister to arrange out of the state government's own resources special planes if necessary to transport people of the state stuck in Ukraine."However, I don't think they would do anything. They are insensitive people not bothered about matters of public concern," he said.

( With PTI Inputs)


 

Tags

National Russia-Ukraine Ukraine Invasion Indian Students Uttarakhandis In Ukraine Indians Stuck In Ukraine Rescue Operation PMO - Prime Minister's Office Indo-Russia Indo-Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Pushkar Singh Dhami India Ukraine Kyiv (Ukraine) Kharkiv Russia
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Gujarat Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Gujarat Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Delhi Govt Raises Monthly Honorarium & Allowance Of Anganwadi Workers

Max Temp Settles At 26.4 Deg C In Delhi

Over 60% Seats In 5th Phase Of UP Polls Have 3 Or More Candidates With Criminal Cases: Report

Indian Students Anxious In Ukraine, Feel No Way To Return Home After Dollar Trading Stopped

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row