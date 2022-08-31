Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chidambaram Offers Help To Assam Congress In CAA Case In SC

Mahanta said APCC president Bhupen Borah had met former additional advocate general of Assam Krishna Sarma in New Delhi and discussed with her the current status of the case filed by the party’s state unit before the top court.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram offered  assistance in the case filed by APCC PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:53 pm

Former union minister and eminent lawyer P Chidambaram offered  assistance in the case filed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a party spokesperson said here on Wednesday. 

The APCC has also initiated talks with a top law firm in Delhi to take forward its case before the apex court with more vigour, he said. “Our senior leader, eminent lawyer and former union minister P Chidambaram has consented to lend us all help in our case against CAA at the Supreme Court,” APCC chief spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said here. 

"If necessary, he will also assist during the argument stage in the apex court,” he added. The APCC had moved the Supreme Court against the CAA in 2019.

Mahanta said APCC president Bhupen Borah had met former additional advocate general of Assam Krishna Sarma in New Delhi and discussed with her the current status of the case filed by the party’s state unit before the top court. He had entrusted ‘Corporate Law Group’ led by her to take forward the matter in the apex court.

Related stories

Male kin taking Oath Of Panchayat Office In Madhya Pradesh: Chidambaram Slams It As 'Mockery Of Constitution'

Veering To Conclusion Parliament 'Dysfunctional', Democracy 'Gasping For Breath': P Chidambaram

Legal System Distorted As Only Poor Languish In Jail Without Trial: P Chidambaram

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here. Though passed in December 2019, the Rules for implementing the Act are yet to be notified.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Chidambaram Offers Help Assam Congress CAA Case SC Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Argument Stage Apex Court
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours