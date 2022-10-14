Chhattisgarh Sees 56 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 438 As 60 Recover

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 56 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.21 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,033, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 60 to touch 11,62,458, leaving the state with 438 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 11 cases, while no coronavirus case was reported in 13 districts, he added.

With 4,629 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,86,95,693, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,033, new cases 56, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,458, active cases 438, today tests 4,629, total tests 1,86,95,693.

-With PTI Input