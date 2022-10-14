Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 56 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 438 As 60 Recover

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,033, new cases 56, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,458, active cases 438, today tests 4,629, total tests 1,86,95,693.

Chhattisgarh Sees 56 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 438 As 60 Recover
Chhattisgarh Sees 56 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 438 As 60 Recover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 10:37 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 56 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.21 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,033, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 60 to touch 11,62,458, leaving the state with 438 active cases, he said. 

Raipur led with 11 cases, while no coronavirus case was reported in 13 districts, he added.

With 4,629 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,86,95,693, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,033, new cases 56, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,458, active cases 438, today tests 4,629, total tests 1,86,95,693.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC