Chhattisgarh School Girl Dies By Suicide After Accusing Teacher Of Harassment

Based on the investigation, the teacher was booked under Indian Penal Code section 305 (abetment of suicide of child), the official said adding that further investigation was underway.

In the suicide note written in English and dated February 6, the girl claimed the ID cards of her and her two friends were snatched by the teacher. "My friends told me that she is dangerous and she (will) take you to headmistress and also call your parents. I was scared and decided to kill myself," she wrote, while holding the teacher responsible for the extreme step.

The girl also requested that her friends be saved from getting punished. The deceased's father, a government officer, told reporters that he was on a two-day visit to Raipur and his daughter spoke to him over a video call at 6.30 pm (on Tuesday) but did not tell him anything.

"She wrote on the suicide note please don't give punishment to my friends," he said and alleged that teachers at the school tortured the students. He also claimed that when his daughter was in the nursery class, another teacher harassed and thrashed her after he spoke to her about not teaching properly.

"My daughter stopped telling me about the harassment as whenever parents visit school to speak to teachers over some issues, the next day teachers take revenge and torture students," he said. "Please save the students. They are innocent," he added.