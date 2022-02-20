Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

After the face-off ended, the body of a Naxal was recovered, he said, adding that the deceased, identified as Arjun alias Lakhma Sodi (34), was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 7:24 pm

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and accused in several violent incidents was killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Sunday.
       

The gunfight took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a forest near Burgum village under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.
       

After the face-off ended, the body of a Naxal was recovered, he said, adding that the deceased, identified as Arjun alias Lakhma Sodi (34),  was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.
       

Sodi was active as the militia commander in charge of the Malanger area committee of Maoists. He was involved in 13 incidents of violence, including murder, attempt to murder and abduction, the official said.
       

A pistol, a 5 kg tiffin bomb, Naxal uniform, electric wires, wire cutter, Naxal literature and some camping material were also recovered from the spot, he added.

With PTI inputs.

